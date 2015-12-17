Here Are the 7 Biggest Lies, Fabrications and Distortions From Tuesday's Republican Debate - Yahoo News

(Excerpts from article)

Republican presidential candidates met for the fifth presidential primary debate on Tuesday, focusing on foreign affairs and threats to national security. And candidates took no time in turning talk to the GOP's favorite villains: President Barack Obama, the Islamic State group, undocumented immigrants and "radical Islamic terrorism."

Facts? Well, they took a back seat.

Herewith are the seven most egregious lies, fallacies and deliberately misleading statements, as stated by the candidates themselves.

Donald Trump says "people are pouring across the Southern border" of the U.S., and thousands have "cellphones with ISIS flags on them."

Chris Christie tells audience he will enlist help of King Hussein of Jordan.

Befriending the king might be a tall order, though: King Hussein has been dead since 1999.

Carly Fiorina says Obama eviscerated the United States' "warrior class."

"One of the things I would immediately do, in addition to defeating them here at home, brings back the warrior class — Petraeus, McChrystal, Mattis, Keane, Flynn," former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina told the audience in response to a question on terrorist groups. "Every single one of these generals I know. Everyone was retired early because they told President Obama things that he didn't want to hear."

Keane left the military in 2003, when George W. Bush was president. He clarified this fact in an interview on Wednesday.

Ted Cruz justifies plan to "carpet-bomb" ISIS by pointing to the Persian Gulf War.

Cruz added the point of his planned carpet-bombing campaign wouldn't be to "level a city, the object is to kill ISIS terrorists."

As PolitiFact notes, Cruz appears to have no understanding of the term "carpet-bombing," which is the indiscriminate use of airpower to destroy large stretches of populated enemy territory with no concern for massive civilian casualties that result.

Cruz says George W. Bush deported 10 million "criminal illegal aliens," while Bill Clinton deported 12 million.

As the Washington Post notes, Cruz was actually using the number of undocumented immigrants who left the U.S. voluntarily. In reality, Bush deported 2 million people, while Clinton deported just 870,000. In fact, according to the Washington Post, Obama is deporting more people on the basis of criminal convictions than either of the above-cited presidents.

Trump claims the San Bernardino shooters' family knew about it all along.

Discussing a Dec. 2 mass shooting in California with ties to Islamic extremism, Trump lied about the status of the investigation, accusing one of mothers of the perpetrators of being in on the plot.

Rand Paul says all U.S. terrorist attacks since Sept. 11, 2001, have been the result of "legal immigration."

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul made the stunning assertion, "Every terrorist attack we've had since 9/11 has been legal immigration."

Senator, your pants are afire.

First of all, San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook was a natural-born citizen, as is Nidal Hasan, the former Army major who killed 13 in a 2009 attack at Fort Hood in Texas.

Even more egregiously, Paul is ignoring at least 18 domestic terrorist attacks that killed a cumulative 48 people since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, probably because those 18 attacks were committed by right-wing extremists who were almost exclusively white and male. According to Paul, right-wing terrorism isn't just not a threat. Apparently, it doesn't exist. The Department of Homeland Security, however, begs to differ.