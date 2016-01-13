GOP hyperventilators really must be bummed today since sailors were freed from Iran without bullets

Not one missile launched, not one bomb dropped. What a great disappointment there must be in GOP Land today.

While Republicans dissed the Obama administration Tuesday for being weak and donned their Chuck Norris personas to mouth off cluelessly about being tough with Iran, Secretary of State John Kerry phoned up his counterpart in Tehran to discuss the capture by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards of two Riverine Command boats and 10 U.S. sailors. On Wednesday morning, 16 hours after they were taken, both the boats and the sailors were back in international waters. Four or five years ago, such a swift resolution of this situation would have been unthinkable.

Thanks, diplomacy.

Actually, no thanks, if you are Republican. If that’s the case, the capture of the boats (in what officials from both nations now agree were Iran’s territorial waters) was humiliating to the U.S., proof that President Obama is a weakling, and a vindication of right-wing opposition to the agreement negotiated to curtail Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions.

If chest-beaters like Chris Christie or Tom Cotton or Donald Trump or Ted Cruz had been in charge, Iran would be in a permanent state of trembling and those sailors would never have been taken in the first place. Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiight. Here’s Sen. Cruz, being interviewed by Hugh Hewitt Tuesday:

“The bad actors of the world have learned that [President Obama] will not stand up to them.” [...]

We have a Commander-in-Chief where the bad actors of the world have learned that he will not stand up to them. Remember this is the same Barack Obama who is trying to send Iran 150 billion dollars.

“When you follow the path of appeasement, it only emboldens the bad actors, and our prayers are that these sailors are released and they’re released quickly.”

No doubt Cruz believes it was his prayers rather than the discussion between Kerry and Iran Foreign Minister Mohamed Javad Zarif that quickly got the sailors back into U.S. hands unharmed.