Following Trump-Fox Standoff, Trump Says He Loves Fox And Has "Great Respect For Roger Ailes" | Video | Media Matters for America

CHRIS WALLACE (HOST): Now, 29 percent of people in the polls say they disapprove of your decision to skip the debate. What do you want to say to voters in these final hours before the caucuses who may feel that you snubbed them by not showing up at the one debate to be held here in Iowa?

DONALD TRUMP: Well, you know, you love Fox and so do I. And I get along great and have great respect for Roger Ailes. But what happened is they put out a press release that was very nasty, it was taunting and it was --

WALLACE: Wait. Wait. I don't want to get into that. I'm just saying what do you want to say to voters who feel that you snubbed them?

TRUMP: Well, what I'm saying is you have to stick up for your rights. And in the meantime, I raised $6 million for the veterans which is very important. And you have to stick up for your rights. You can't let people do that to you. And just like if I were running the country, I'd stick up for our country. But you can't let people do that. And frankly, I had a very successful evening. We had a tremendous overflow crowd. And we raised in one hour, Chris, which I think you're very happy about, for the vets, we raised $6 million. So I was very happy about that. It was a great thing. It was a great decision. And we'll do it again sometime, Chris.