Donald Trump, 'n***** lovers,' 'commies,' and Barack Obama

It is another day. With it comes another entry in the category "ugly things that the horrible people at Donald Trump rallies do to people who dare to dissent against the American Il Duce.”

At a rally in Janesville, Wisconsin, earlier this week, two of Donald Trump's minions attacked a 15-year-old white girl named Alex Drake. One of the Trumpeteers allegedly sexually assaulted her. When she fought back, the second Trump enforcer then pepper sprayed the teenager.

Drake's offense was a protest sign that said “Damn, Donald, back at it again with the white supremacy." One of her compatriots also had a "Black Lives Matter" sign.

Donald Trump's racist goon squad then, as if on cue, shouted the de facto white supremacist slogan "All Lives Matter," three words that are the new "White Power!" and "Sieg Heil" in America’s Age of Obama. Other Trumpeteers then called the teenager a "nigger lover," a "bitch," and a "commie."

.....The hateful language that Donald Trump’s supporters used against Alex Drake is anachronistic. The idea that someone would call a person a “nigger lover” or “commie” in the year 2016 sounds like the punch line for a comedy skit or joke.

.....Hoover’s paranoid fantasies and racist threats echo through to the Age of Obama. The United States’ first black president has been pilloried and savaged by bizarre claims that he is a secret Muslim, hates white people, is not eligible to be president because he was born in another country, or is going to use the Affordable Care Act to “oppress” white people.

As suggested by signs at tea party rallies, Obama is also a “communist” or “socialist” or “fascist” who is planning to commit anti-white racial genocide.

.....This is but a continuation of the white right’s decades-long obsession with the supposed threat poised by “commies” and “black radicals.”

Generational replacement should cure America of these zombie ideas. But unfortunately, while overt white supremacy and public displays of racism are on the decline, young white people are not as racially progressive and forward-thinking as many Americans would like to believe. Racism is learned behavior: Racism and white supremacy are inter-generational lessons.

Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s voters are much older and whiter than the American public en masse. In isolation, those demographic markers are not absolute indicators of a given person’s political values and beliefs. For example, there are older white folks who bled and continue to fight for full and equal rights along the color line. There are older white folks who fought in the Black Freedom Struggle. There are older white folks who continue to put in work for Black Lives Matter, in support of undocumented residents, and live the principles of humanism and cosmopolitanism.

Unfortunately, there are also a core group of older, white, alienated, and racist Americans who support Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

These are the people who keep zombie ideas such as “commie” and “nigger lover” alive.

.....Trumpeteers and others who are paralyzed with fear over America’s changing racial demographics and enraged that (to their eyes) the wages of whiteness and white supremacy are paying decreasing dividends in post-civil rights America should reflect on the following words from James Baldwin’s brilliant essay On Being White and Other Lies:

By deciding that they were white…. By persuading themselves that a Black child’s life meant nothing compared with a white child’s life…. By informing their children that Black women, Black men and Black children had no human integrity that those who call themselves white were bound to respect. And in this debasement and definition of Black people, they debased and defamed themselves. And have brought humanity to the edge of oblivion: because they think they are white. Because they think they are white, they do not dare confront the ravage and the lie of their history. Because they think they are white, they cannot allow themselves to be tormented by the suspicion that all men are brothers. Because they think they are white, they are looking for…stable populations, cheerful natives and cheap labor…. White being, absolutely, a moral choice (for there are no white people).