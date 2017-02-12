Donald Trump Praises Adviser Stephen Miller for His Round of Lies This Sunday

"

Finally, someone who pleases President Trump. Sean Spicer’s angry spit wasn’t enough, and Kellyanne Conway’s fake massacres barely moved Trump’s ego from needy to less needy. But in his adviser Stephen Miller, Trump has found the propaganda crack he so desperately needs.

It was an avalanche of robotic talking points and lies for Trump policy advisor Stephen Miller this Sunday, solidifying that he is in the right administration for his ethics and integrity.

The most accurate thing Miller said was on ABC News’ This Week, “We have a president who has done more in three weeks than most presidents have done in an entire administration.” Of course that is not accurate – not anywhere near accurate, but we are grading on a curve here.

A steep, steep curve. Trump certainly created a lot of chaos in his first three weeks, but of note, he has achieved not a single legislative win. Trump is burning his political capital on mismanaged and at times, almost incoherent executive orders."