"The media should be seriously discussing Donald Trump’s mental health, a conservative commentator has claimed."
" Andrew Sullivan added his voice to a growing number of mental health professionals and Senators - of both parties - who have expressed concerns over Mr Trump’s psychological state."
Journalists need to talk more about Donald Trump's mental health, urges conservative pundit Andrew Sullivan | The Independent
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:40 PM
